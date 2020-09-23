Take a deeper look into WWII with new exhibits at the Museum of Nuclear Science and History

The Museum of Nuclear Science and History is now open to the public. They are featuring some new exhibitions that share a deeper look into World War II.

The “Dark Cube: Heisenberg’s Race for the Bomb” exhibit focuses on a dense, two-inch charcoal-black cube made of pure uranium metal that Nazi scientists suspended with 663 other similar cubes during World War II in an effort to create the world’s first atomic bomb.

There are other exhibitions at the museum like the “Critical Assembly, the Secrets of Los Alamos 1944: An Installation by Jim Sanborn.” This exhibit, created by world-renowned sculptor Jim Sanborn invites visitors to explore and study the artist’s rendition of the super-secret experiments from the Manhattan Project’s atomic bomb program.

The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has implemented COVID-19 distancing measures to keep everyone safe.

As safety is of utmost importance, we ask all visitors over the age of two-years-old to wear face masks covering their nose and mouths when entering the museum and while exploring the exhibitions inside the museum.

We are truly excited to welcome everyone back into our museum, as conversations with our guests are some of our favorite things! We look forward to learning more about our visitors, and we will safely hold any conversations between museum team members and visitors with 6-feet for social distancing while wearing face masks.

Due to COVID-19, all group tours are temporarily paused until state restrictions lift on the number of people who may gather at one time. We will let you know when this changes.

Any facility rental, event, or program must abide by the state’s limitation of the number of people who may gather at one time.

We do ask that any museum guest stays home if you are sick, feel unwell, or have any cold symptoms.

In order to best protect the safety of everyone visiting the museum, we encourage groups of five or fewer while exploring the museum. Groups that arrive together in the same vehicle and/or of the same household group may gather together at the site.

It is imperative that we consider the well-being of every individual in our museum. Because of this, visitors who do not follow the requirements for social distancing as per the guidelines listed above may be refused service.

In this amazing museum, there are so many opportunities to spread out and explore quieter exhibition spaces you’ve never experienced before for the safest and most comfortable experiences!

