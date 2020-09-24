Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails host virtual robot building party

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails is expert-approved and volunteer-supported. Girl Scouts helps girls discover their strengths, learn valuable life skills, and make life-long friends. If you thought building robots was just for boys, think again. Bernadette Romero, external recruitment specialist for Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails to find out more about their upcoming Robot Building Party.

The Robot Building Party is a free online event and open to all local girls in kindergarten through third grade. The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 via Zoom. Girls interested should register at www.nmgirlscouts.org/en/events-repository/2020/_9_26_you_re_invited.html.

Girl Scouts of New Mexico’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character to make the world a better place. The organization serves about 5,000 members across central and northern New Mexico (23 counties).

Like this: Like Loading...