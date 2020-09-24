Why it’s important to fill out the Census

Do your part to help your community for the next ten years. Filling out the Census is really easy and does so much for New Mexico. If you haven’t filled it out yet, there is still time. Pam Coleman from the Statewide Complete Count Commission talked about how crucial it is for everyone to fill out the Census.

Each year, New Mexico receives over $7 billion through federal programs that benefit the entire community: health care, nutrition, highways, education, housing, jobs and more that allocate funds on per capita basis.

The U.S. Census asks 10 questions and takes about 10 minutes to respond. There are three options for responding: online, by mail, or by phone. The U.S. Census Bureau is required to protect your answers, and all employees take a lifetime oath to protect your information. It’s against the law for them to publicly release your responses in any way that could identify you or your household.

If you have any questions or want to know more information in the 2020 Census, you can visit iCountNM.gov.

