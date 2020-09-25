Three local businesses ready to reopen

Getting back to normal. That’s what so many of us are looking to do as we continue to work our way through the coronavirus pandemic. But for some businesses, opening back up isn’t as easy as it sounds, especially after being closed for months.

Shannon Jacques, vice president at the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, came on to talk about three local businesses that are opening back up.

Well Life ABQ – Offering Acupressure, facials, and other self-care services, Katherine Devine and her team can be reached at(505) 585-2345.

– Offering Acupressure, facials, and other self-care services, Katherine Devine and her team can be reached at(505) 585-2345. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Amit Patel and team bringing their delicious barbecue to the masses. They can be reached at (505) 307-2614.

– Amit Patel and team bringing their delicious barbecue to the masses. They can be reached at (505) 307-2614. Casa Verde Salon Spa – Jack Maestas and Donna Rodriguez offer anything you can think of from facials to massages. Make an appointment online or by calling (505) 881-0464.

More information on the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce can be found on their website.

