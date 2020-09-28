Abigail Pribisova discusses bullying during cancer treatment

Thousands of Americans suffer from cancer every year, so you never know if someone is dealing with cancer themselves or within their family. When you know someone is dealing with cancer, you do not need to exactly understand their struggles; sometimes the best thing is to just be there for them and to listen to them. Also, it is important to make sure you are not intentionally or unintentionally bullying people, especially if you know they are going through a hard time. Bullying is never okay. You never know what someone could be going through.

Abigail Pribisova was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a kind of blood cancer when she was 18 years old. Her senior year turned from worrying about college to chemotherapy, biopsies, and losing her hair. While many people were supportive, she also felt very lonely and isolated during this time. Thankfully, she is cancer-free now, and she spends her time volunteering with the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico through community outreach events and young adult groups.

