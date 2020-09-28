How COVID-19 is shaping the health of your children

With schools reopened – some in-person and some virtual – parent’s fears about their children’s health and safety during this pandemic are at an all-time high. They have unanswered questions, missed health screenings, and are potentially unaware of issues their children might be experiencing that could impact the future of their vision if left untreated. Experts say more time in front of digital devices and drastically reduced time spent outdoors are conditions contributing to myopia – or nearsightedness, which is rapidly increasing among school-aged children and currently affects more than 40% of Americans. Executive Director of the National Association of School Nurses Donna Mazyck and Eye Surgeon Dr. Rupa Wong discusses what it takes to create a healthy learning environment as well as safeguarding our children’s vision during COVID-19.

