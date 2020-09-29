Blak Gold Wellness Lounge is an elevated digital space for millennials

Blak Gold Wellness Lounge is an elevated digital space to connect with YOU and other growth-minded millennials. They are committed to helping Black and Brown people own their truth, know their value, and create a lifestyle that reflects positive self-confidence and authenticity. They create beauty from the inside-out!

Their wish is to positively impact the quality of life for individuals and communities of color, through transformation coaching, radical self-care training, mental health awareness initiatives, team building workshops. They aim to bring inspiration, healing, and community by curating enriching experiences for Black and Brown people.

