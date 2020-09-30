The team at PC Place discusses what sets them apart from the rest

If you are like most people, you have probably experienced some sort of technical difficulties in your life. Thankfully, there is the PC Place right in the Duke City to solve all, or most of, those problems. The team down at the PC Place discussed what made them get into this type of tech field and what sets them apart from all the rest.

The PC Place’s mission is to sell, service, and upgrade computer equipment of high quality at reasonable prices. In addition, this company intends to maintain a superior and well-trained team of committed individuals with a positive and caring attitude. This group will utilize their creative ingenuity to solve problems and provide efficient solutions while establishing and maintaining lasting relationships with customers. With this combination, they believe they can provide quality products and services that the customer cannot get anywhere else.

