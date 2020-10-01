Adam Oakey discusses expungement versus pardons

From fighting in the octagon to fighting for the people of New Mexico, Adam Oakey does it all. He started his own Law Practice back in 2018 and he hasn’t looked back since. After only two and a half years on his own, Oakey now has about 200 clients and ten employees, as well as new additional attorneys. Adam Oakey discussed his practice, particularly when it deals with expungement or pardons.

About Law Office of Adam Oakey

Adam Oakey, New Mexico native, went to Anderson School of Business and graduated with honors. After graduating from Anderson, Adam went to the University of New Mexico’s School of Law. He graduated from there in 2017. After working at Bowles Law Firm, Adam decided to open his own practice in January of 2018.

Adam has done anything from DUI to 1st Degree Murder cases and is not afraid of any challenge, as you may know, if you know about his past Mixed Martial Arts Career. Adam was a champion in the cage and it now fighting for the people. He loves his city of Albuquerque and his state of New Mexico.

Adam also takes cases in Personal Injury as he likes helping those that are injured over negligence committed by corporations and or individuals. He takes special pride in batting insurance companies.

The Law Office of Adam Oakey does Family Law. His passion for families and children shows every day with his four children. Family is his focus in his life. He treats his clients and practices like his own family members.

Pardon vs Expungement

