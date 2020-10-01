Betty Bulldog gives some awesome daycation ideas for the fall season

The 2020 Summertime season might be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean vacation needs to stop. With kids back to virtual school, adults working from home, and all those traditional mega-summer vacation plans canceled, Autumn in New Mexico is a perfect time to explore great destinations close to home and leave all our 2020 stress points behind! Author, Travel Writer, and Animal Welfare Enthusiast, Jill Lane, along with her Doggie Diva Betty Bulldog, gave some awesome daycation ideas.

Events Unlimited is a boutique marketing company dedicated to showcasing the beauty of New Mexico, through books, events, and travel adventures, including pet-friendly New Mexico. Award winning books showcase everything NM including food, culture, history, outdoor adventure and pet/family friendly destinations. Events Unlimited is dedicated to sharing the plight of homeless pets and promoting Adoption, not shopping. Fundraising efforts through passed AmbassaDog, Travelin’ Jack generated over $40,000 in ten years for New Mexico animal shelter groups. Betty Bulldog, a DoggieDiva, carries on Jack’s legacy.

