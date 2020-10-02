Animal Humane New Mexico highlights events in October

Are you looking to add a furry, four-legged friend to your family? There are all sorts of sweet animals looking to find their fur-ever home down at Animal Humane New Mexico. However, if adopting isn’t something you’re looking to do right now, there are other ways you can show your support for local animals. Madison Beets, Events & Promotions Coordinator at Animal Humane New Mexico, discussed more on the 38th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle, as well as other many events you can take part in to help out.

Starting October 11 through the 17, Animal Humane New Mexico’s is having their “Dash to Adopt” adoption special with the ASPCA and Subaru Loves Pets. During this special, all dogs 6 months and older will be available for a $20 adoption fee, and cats 6 months and older will be available for a $10 adoption fee.

While the Doggie Dash and Dawdle 2020 will be a virtual event, the fur-nomenal fun of New Mexico’s biggest party for pets and people isn’t going anywhere! Though the celebrations won’t be in a single location, Animal Humane New Mexico will be offering an array of activities that make it paw-sible to revel in the collective joy pets bring to our lives, while still raising the vital funds necessary to give homeless and at-risk pets a second chance at happy, healthy lives. To register and more information, just head to their website.

