Flu shots during COVID-19

We are at the beginning of October, which means we are in the flu season. So what does this mean as we continue to work our way through the coronavirus pandemic? Dr. Joseph Mosquera, RxSaver Medical Expert, discussed this year’s flu season, flu shots, and what we can do to keep ourselves and others safe.

With flu season bearing down on us, in the middle of a global pandemic, it’s more important than ever to protect yourself and your loved ones from the flu. The single best defense against the flu is an annual flu shot. The CDC recommends receiving the flu shot by the end of October. However, it is better to get your flu shot later, than not to get it at all. So even if you miss the recommended deadline, there is still time to get vaccinated.

In addition to getting your annual flu shot, you’ll want to focus on good health and hygiene habits to prevent the flu, or to be prepared in case someone in your household gets the flu. While none of these suggestions are foolproof, together they can lessen your odds of getting the flu and other nasty seasonal bugs. Here are steps to take to prepare for flu season.

At your doctor’s office through your health insurance

At your employer

At the county health department

At urgent care centers

At a pharmacy

Stock up on supplies

Replace expired medicines

Test your thermometer

Adopt a healthy diet

Get plenty of sleep

Exercise regularly

3 tips for preventing the flu

Disinfect surfaces

Wash and sanitize hands frequently

Use paper products instead of cloth towels

Flu season and COVID-19

This flu season we will be facing an additional threat from COVID-19 which means that we all need to do everything in our power to protect one another from getting sick. The same public health guidelines that have been issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19, can also help prevent the flu. Remember to stay 6 feet from others, stay home if you’re not feeling well, cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough, and be sure to wear your face mask in public, or when you cannot socially distance from others.

