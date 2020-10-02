The Grande Open House Weekend goes statewide

The Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS® (GAAR) is the largest local professional trade association in Central New Mexico with over 3,900 members pledged to a strict Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. Established in 1921, GAAR is the Voice for Real Estate for the Greater Albuquerque Area and the trusted source for accurate real estate market data and trends. On October 3-4, their Grande Open House Weekend goes statewide. 2020 GAAR President Sherry Fowler discussed more on this event.

GAAR created NewMexicoHomeSearch.com, a consumer website designed to provide one site for homebuyers to view New Mexico properties for sale. Close to 9,000 New Mexico REALTORS power the real estate website with data directly from nine Multiple Listing Services ensuring the site has the most accurate property listings and homeowner advice. With more than 2.5 million page views annually, New Mexico Home Search reaches over 140,000 users from both inside and outside of New Mexico each year.

