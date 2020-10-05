Gaby Dalkin goes over creative ways you can cook from home

Today is the first day of National Seafood Month Gaby Dalkin, who you may know from her popular blog “What’s Gaby Cooking” as well as her best-selling cookbooks, is here to celebrate. With so many of us cooking and eating at home more often now, that means a lot of the same meals over and over again. People are ready for some new ideas and Gaby is here to show us just that – her favorite unexpected and easy meal ideas for getting creative with seafood – from your pantry!

Gaby Dalkin (@whatsgabycookin) is a trained chef, recipe developer, entrepreneur, and food/lifestyle writer based in Los Angeles. Her blog, WhatsGabyCooking.com, features original recipes and images along with highlights from Gaby’s life and travels. In April 2020, Gaby released her third cookbook, What’s Gaby Cooking: Eat What You Want: 125 Recipes for Real Life. The book reflects Gaby’s approach to balancing moderation and indulgence while inviting readers to let go of rules and restrictions and enjoy their food. The cookbook follows the success of her 2018 cookbook, What’s Gaby Cooking: Everyday California Food, which debuted as the #1 bestseller on Amazon. In addition to her books, Gaby is known for her popular line of products for Williams Sonoma that include seasonings, salsas, infused oils, cheese boards, cocktail mixers, and more.

Like this: Like Loading...