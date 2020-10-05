Popejoy Presents New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players Virtual Event ‘I Have A Song To Sing O!’

One word that would describe 2020 is this; virtual. So many concerts, shows, and events have canceled in-person activities and have gone virtual instead. If you are looking for a virtual show that will have you entertained throughout, then look no further than the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players. Director James Mills discussed the event, how to watch, and what audiences can expect.

Join seven principal performers of the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players (NYGASP) for a one-of-a-kind virtual concert experience on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 7 pm. Celebrating the repertoire of the prolific theatrical team, Gilbert and Sullivan, the company’s Wand’ring Minstrels offer a personal, at-home concert in I Have a Song to Sing, O!

Under the direction of Albuquerque native and UNM alumnus, James Mills, I Have a Song to Sing, O! offers delights for fans of Gilbert and Sullivan with the Wand’ring Minstrels performing a collection of selected favorites from popular operettas such as The Pirates of Penzance, HMS Pinafore, and The Mikado, along with lesser performed gems from Patience, Ruddigore, Iolanthe, and The Yeomen of the Guard. Since its founding in 1974, the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players have produced multiple productions of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic operas.

Founded by Albert Bergeret and his wife, Gail Wofford, the company cultivated a following, allowing them to expand outside of New York. Each season is complete with annual performances in New York and a nationwide tour, bringing the works of Gilbert and Sullivan to the highest numbers. In efforts to uphold the legacy set by the playwrights, NYGASP aims to build and maintain an ensemble of professional, dedicated performers to highlight the masterpieces of Gilbert and Sullivan through performance and education. With respect to the shows and devoted Gilbert and Sullivan fans, NYGASP uniquely blends tradition with contemporary energy. NYGASP actively avoids revisionism and opts to showcase classical precision with a modern-day lens.

In its 46-year history, the company has produced 13 different operettas including curated versions for children, and concert programs created especially for their concert performance ensemble, The Wand’ring Minstrels. Through a celebrated ensemble of Gilbert and Sullivan experts, new singers are introduced each year, all pulled from New York’s pool of vocal and theatrical talent.

For die-hard Savoyards, aka Gilbert and Sullivan aficionados, I Have a Song to Sing, O! spotlights the G&S works in very personal performances. Filmed across the United States over the summer, this exclusive video shared through YouTube Premiere extends NYGASP’s mission to bring the works of Gilbert and Sullivan far beyond the stage. Fitted with a cast of principal players and a program of 17 songs from the seven operettas, this innovative performance celebrates the timeless classics all within one act!

Tickets for I Have a Song to Sing, O! are free, but are required for entry into the YouTube Premiere Event on Saturday, October 10th at 7:00 pm. Tickets for this virtual concert are available at popejoypresents.com.

