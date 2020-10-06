BernCo is offering a COVID-safe way to watch scary movies

Looking for something fun to do with the kids? If so, you’re in luck. Starting October 9, you could take part in “Movies in the Parking Lot Friday Night Fright.” Carrie Moritomo, Community Engagement & Outreach, discussed more on the event.

Join Bernalillo County for Friday Night Frights Drive-In Style at the Isleta Amphitheater. The movie is free and first-come, first-served. Gates will open at 5:30 pm. Each vehicle will be assigned parking space and be given a front porch for seating. Please bring your own chairs. Movies will then start at 7:30 pm.

Bernalillo County is also requesting non-perishable food items as a donation to Roadrunner Foodbank. Outside food and drink are permitted, but no grills or discos. No alcohol is allowed, and food trucks will be onsite.

Masks will be required outside of vehicles and patrons are asked to practice social distancing.

Oct 9 The Goonies

Oct 16 A Nightmare on Elm Street

Oct 23 It (2017)

Oct 30 Halloween (2018)

