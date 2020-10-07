Wanderlust cravings? The AHCC has you covered for the month of October

Whether you are looking for a quick getaway in the Metro or a day trip through the beautiful state, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has lined up a festive trio of events to satisfy all your wanderlust cravings.

On October 10, join the Hispano Chamber Convention & Tourism Department for their “Staycation ABQ” Discovery Series. There you will start the day with a beautiful bike ride through the Rio Grande Bosque River Trail. Turnarounds are available for all level of riders. After, enjoy a delicious dinner at Fuddruckers. Then top the night off with a stay at Fairfield by Marriott Albuquerque Airport Hotel. Make sure to use promo code “staycation” for a special room rate! You can register for this event online.

On October 17, join the Hispano Chamber Convention & Tourism Department for their “Story Tellers” Culture Series. Join authors Robert Martinez and John Taylor for “Ghost Stories of New Mexico” at Hotel Parq Central, with dinner starting at 6 pm. Tickets are selling fast so make sure to register online now.

Finally, on October 24, join the Hispano Chamber Convention & Tourism Department for their “Daycation Destination” Adventure Series. There you’ll be heading to the Bosque Del Apache National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. There you can explore and take advantage of all the picture-taking opportunities. Jason’s Deli will provide a picnic for the adventurers. Then wrap up the night with a stay at the Sheraton Albuquerque Airport Hotel. Make sure to use the code “daycation” for a special room rate. You can register online.

For more information, just head to siabq.org.

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being a historically Hispanic-focused association, they are inclusive and proud to consider themselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque but of the state of New Mexico.

