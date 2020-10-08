How one local artist is staying afloat during COVID-19

COVID-19 has affected all of us in one way or another. One group of people that it’s really hitting hard are artists. David Behrens is one of them. He owns David Behrens Gallery in the Historic Old Town Albuquerque and he discussed his work, how things have changed during COVID-19, and how he’s been able to stay afloat during these uncertain times.

David Behrens is a nationally acclaimed artist whose sensitivity and insight into Native American culture and history have placed him in the forefront of this growing art movement. His unique approach of blending iconic Native American images and moving, provocative themes cut to the heart and have made him one of the most sought after and collectible artists in the nation and abroad.

