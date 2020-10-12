DIY tips on how to creatively celebrate Halloween while still following new CDC guidelines

According to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines, many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses including, traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, crowded indoor Halloween parties, and indoor haunted houses. But even with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest advice, Americans are still rallying to safely bring the spooky season to life and discovering new, creative ways to celebrate the occasion during the pandemic. Malisa Durongphant discussed some festive DIY tips to help you get inspired to summon your Halloween spirit and safely cast a spell on your space.

Some great DIY tips include:

Instead of the company or annual Halloween party, recreate the celebrations with a DIY Zoom background to share with your colleagues and friends.

Replace your favorite local haunted house by decorating the front porch and creating a socially distanced photo opp and contactless trick-or-treat with Halloween props.

Safely offer treats to your community by creating a Halloween tree – similar to a Christmas tree, but featuring Halloween colors and decorations adorned with mini grab bags of candies, to encourage a socially distanced trick-or-treat.

Malisa Durongphant and her husband started Creative Amme to make pretty little things for their daughter Emma, but it slowly turned into something so much more. Emma is the heart behind what is now known as Creative Amme which is derived from Emma spelled backward but pronounced “aim”.

