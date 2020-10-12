United Way kicks off ‘United We Win’ fundraiser week

Addressing the needs of the community in a variety of ways. United Way of Central New Mexico works to inspire donors and businesses to invest in the community. They work to mobilize resources and channel them where they are most needed. Right now, they are raising money through the “United We Win” fundraiser to provide basic needs for the most vulnerable in the community. President & CEO Rodney Prunty discussed more on the fundraiser.

COVID-19 has increased existing disparities along racial and economic lines. 49% of New Mexico households with children under the age of 18 have experienced income loss from March until September. As many as 34% of New Mexico children are projected to be food insecure in 2020 as a result of COVID-19. Many occupations have been affected with layoffs.

The money raised the week of October 12-16 will meet immediate and urgent needs within the community. Grants will be given out to specific nonprofit programs that support things such as food, utilities, and rental assistance, emergency shelter, and medical and dental care. You can donate through their website.

