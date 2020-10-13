Planet Fitness runs best offer for month of October

Are you looking to get fit at an affordable cost and in a safe environment? If so, look no further than Planet Fitness. Brandi Martinez, Regional Manager at Planet Fitness discussed the amazing deals they are offering for the month of October and how they are keeping their staff and their members safe.

For the month of October, Planet Fitness is running its best offer they have ever offered. New members can join Planet Fitness for $0 down, $10 a month with no commitment through October 15th. There’s no better time to get started. Working out is extremely important for everyone right now, to improve physical and mental health. Planet Fitness offers a safe, clean, judgment-free place to work out, and is focusing on making it accessible to as many new members as possible.

The Health and safety of members is Planet Fitness’s number one priority. Since they’ve reopened, they have implemented touchless check-in, increased sanitation stations, physical distancing measures by shutting off pieces of equipment to ensure members can maintain 6 feet away from each other, and there’s a new crowd meter on each club website so members can see capacity levels before coming to the gym. It’s also mandatory for members to wear masks at all times while in the club. While taking these safety precautions, their clubs pose less than a 1% risk for spreading COVID-19, based on research performed by IHRSA (International Health, Racquet, and Sports Club Association) and MXM (technology transfer company specializing in member tracking within the fitness industry).

Planet Fitness has also been asking their members to be “cleansiderate” by washing their hands for at least 20 seconds before using equipment, disinfecting equipment before and after each use, maintaining at least 6 of distancing between staff and other members, and to stay home and take a rest day when you’re not feeling well.

Why should people continue to work out through the pandemic? According to the CDC, only 23% of people are getting the exercise they should. Staying active is easy in Planet Fitness clubs because they have a huge variety of equipment that is suitable for all fitness levels, plus exclusive workouts on their app for members when they’re unable to hit the gym. Physical exercise is also a great way to boost overall well-being, and with 1 in 5 Americans struggling with mental health-related issues, also according to the CDC, it’s never been more important to keep active.

Planet Fitness’s membership fee has always been just $10 a month, which is able to fit most budgets, even during the pandemic. They are a great option for people who can’t afford to build an expensive, at-home gym but still want to continue to maintain their health. For just $10 a month, Planet Fitness members are guaranteed access to state-of-the-art equipment, a huge variety of cardio and strength machines, and of course, a clean and safe environment. Their focus has always been providing their members with the best value.

