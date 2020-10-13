The Resource Re-entry Center helps those who are ready to reintegrate back into society

You do the crime, you do the time. But what happens to those who have served their time and are ready to reintegrate themselves back into society? That’s where the Resource Re-entry Center comes into play. Pamela Acosta, Special Projects Coordinator for the Resource Re-entry Center discussed what they are doing to help former criminals get a second chance at life.

What is the Resource Re-entry Center?

The Resource Re-entry Center (RRC) is the first stop for individuals released from the Metropolitan Detention Center as they reintegrate into the community. It will help former inmates navigate the transition from jail back into society by offering access to the services and support they may need to stabilize, stay healthy, regain self-sufficiency and break the cycle of recidivism.

The RRC is open 24/7 and is located at 401 Roma Ave NW with service onsite during peak hours to assist people with the transition. At this point the RRC is only available to individuals being dropped off by MDC. Individuals who have left the RRC but need further assistance or to reconnect with case managers at the RRC can call 468-7832.

How does it work?

As people are being released from the Metropolitan Detention Center, their discharge planner will work with them to develop a transition plan and inform them of the resources and services provided by the RRC. The shuttle that transports them from MDC will drop them off in front of the RRC. Upon entering the RRC they will be greeted by service providers who can help them access housing, job opportunities, shelter and medical treatment. They will also be able to charge their phones, access email on provided computers, get a snack or cup of coffee and get donated clothing items on-site.

The goal of the RRC is to support individuals as they transition back into the community to avoid recidivism and provide services to prevent them from returning to the same circumstances that led to their arrest, which will help make our community safer. Based on an analysis of MDC, it’s expected that approximately 21,000 individuals will be eligible to utilize the center each year.

Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Services’s mission

To improve behavioral health outcomes in Bernalillo County through innovative, cohesive, and measurable programs, treatment services, and supports aimed at supporting individuals with behavioral health needs. The three divisions of the Department of Behavioral Health Services are the Behavioral Health Initiative, Behavioral Health Services on the DBHS Campus, and Driving While Intoxicated.

