Your next stay at the St. James Hotel may haunt you

New Mexico’s Enchanted Circle hosts a variety of attractions for New Mexico’s staycation goers. In the quiet town of Cimarron, there’s plenty to see for paranormal adventurers.

First built in 1872, many famous people have stayed at the St. James over the years, including Wyatt Earp, Jesse James, Buffalo Bill Cody, Clay Allison, Black Jack Ketchum, Billy the Kid, and Thomas James Wright. It is said that some of these spirits still haunt these halls today.

The St. James Hotel has retained its haunted appearance, with the creaking staircase and tilted chandeliers. The rooms remain named for those who stayed here during the late 1800s. Room 18 which is said to be haunted by T.J. Wright will remain intact and un-booked as if he were still rooming there today.

You can learn more about history of the St. James Hotel, as well as book a hotel room, by visiting their website.

