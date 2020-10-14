Meet some small business owners, along with ongoing programs with the AHCC

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has been working overtime over the past several months to support businesses throughout the metro area. From online resources to hands-on tools, they have been able to navigate the pandemic with a strong network of members. Vice President of the Hispano Chamber of Commerce Shannon Jacques discussed some of the new additions to the Chamber, as well as ongoing programs available to members.

Join the AHCC for their “The Spirit & Heart of Business Owners” on Monday & Wednesday at 12:00 PM on Facebook Live. This event is sponsored by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is focused on highlighting small businesses.

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being a historically Hispanic-focused association, they are inclusive and proud to consider themselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque but of the state of New Mexico.

