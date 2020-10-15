Review your Medicare benefits today with the Senior Health Resource Center

The Senior Health Resource Center helps those eligible for Medicare get the most out of their Medicare Benefits. They are a group of local, licensed agents who educate about Medicare on all the options available. Now, they are introducing a new, no-cost benefit to the community. Carmen Good discussed more on the new addition.

It’s time to review your Medicare Plan. The Medicare Annual Election Period is October 15-December 7. You can schedule your appointment with one of the Senior Health Resource Center’s agents. There you will review your plan to make sure it is the right plan for you. There are many benefits being offered in 2021.

A few things to consider:

Cost–How much will you pay for premiums, deductibles, coinsurance, and copays?

Benefits–Are additional benefits included?

Convenience–Are the plan’s in-network providers conveniently located?

Needs–Do you anticipate your healthcare needs will change? Will your medicine needs to increase?

Providers–Do your doctors and hospitals accept your plan?

The Senior Health Resource Center can simplify Medicare. Call them today to see how you can access Medicare benefits that matter most to you. They help qualifying individuals with the following services:

Explain Options

Transportation

Apply for Medicaid

Dental, Hearing, and Vision

Over-The-Counter benefits

Home Health Care

Lowering RX drug costs

Gym Memberships

Wellness Programs

Visit their website for more information, follow their Facebook page, or give them a call at 505-346-2417.

