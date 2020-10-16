The 2nd annual Broken but Beautifully Made Women’s Empowerment Conference goes virtual

Broken but Beautifully Made (BBBM) is a Women’s Empowerment Ministry. A Platform created to build sisterhood, while they collectively inspire young girls and women all around the globe. They do that by helping them turn their brokenness into beauty and help them discover their God-given calling. This year, they are taking their second annual Broken but Beautifully Made Women’s Empowerment Conference virtual.

BBBM Provides tools and resources, support, connections, daily motivations, teachings, and sisterhood events. It was founded in March 2019 and has successfully hosted its first annual conference in 2019 with a good turnout of 200+ women attending from all over the US. BBBM also partners with a lot of different Women’s Empowerment Organizations to help women with different statuses and situations in their lives. Some of the non-profit and organizations BBBM has helped or partnered with include Dress for Success, G.UR.L Get your Life, NM Empowered, and more.

You can find out more about the event by heading to their website, as well as keeping up to date by joining their Facebook group.

