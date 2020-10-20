2019 Good Neighbor Award recipient talks about program, volunteer service

The Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors is the voice for real estate in Albuquerque. They also like to recognize individuals that dedicate themselves to volunteer service through their Good Neighbor program.

Lisa Godin, is the 2019 recipient of the Good Neighbor Award. Lisa was recognized for her work with the Harbour Project at the New Mexico Dream Center, a non-profit committed to fighting human trafficking and providing services to its young survivors in New Mexico. It is estimated that 5,000 homeless youth exist in the Albuquerque Metro Area and 20% will become victims of human trafficking.

The New Mexico Dream Center is working to achieve three specific goals:

Open a transitional living facility for youth who have survived Human Trafficking. This ten-bed facility would provide long term care and a place where survivors can rewrite their story. Hiring staff to provide community education and outreach to give parents, teachers, mental health professionals, law enforcement, and community members training to help identify and rescue victims of Human Trafficking. Fill the gaps in service for youth who are at risk for homelessness and sex trafficking. Establish a program that will provide brief therapy for youth on wait lists for services including case management, therapeutic groups, and a four-day youth retreat to provide at-risk youth with the best chance of succeeding.

