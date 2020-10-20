Looking for unique flower arrangements? Signature Sweets & Flowers has you covered

Signature Sweets & Flowers cover funerals, weddings, birthdays and everything in between. They want you to know that no matter the occasion, you can rely on them to get the flower arrangements you’re looking for.

Lisa Velarde, owner of Signature Sweets and Flowers talked about how they can customize your order. They also have gift baskets and candy bouquets.

Velarde says since people are seeing each other right now because of the pandemic, a special delivery from them can remind family and friends that you care. The local flower shop opened in 2007. They specialize in premium stems and select grade greens.

