Start thinking about your financial growth plan with Northwestern Mutual

Ashley Temer is a Financial Representative with Northwestern Mutual who helps professionals, families, and business owners plan for financial security. She’s here for your “Money Minute.”

Financial growth means putting your money in places where its value can increase over time. Tamer says there is a lot to think about when you are assessing your financial growth.

Temer suggests people should start saving early, even if its a small amount and give it time to grow. She also suggests being ready to change your approach based on your goals.

Some other things she says people need to keep in mind are:

Goals

Timelines

When you many need the money

Risk tolerance

Following these tips could bring you greater financial security in your retirement.

