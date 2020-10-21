Give the gift of holiday scratchers with New Mexico Lottery

Its hard to believe, but the holidays are right around the corner. The New Mexico Lottery wants to change things up a bit with a series of new games out that celebrate the holidays.

They have a $1 ticket where you can win prizes. They also have $2 Holiday Doubler tickets, $3 Candy Cane tickets, and $5 Happy Holidays tickets. There is a lot of fun gift-giving opportunities with the New Mexico Lottery.

Wendy Ahlm, from New Mexico Lottery says these tickets are great stocking stuffers. She also says they are great to have around the house to give to you guests during the holidays.

New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $867 Million for New Mexico education through Lottery ticket sales. Thanks to players, more than 128,000 New Mexicans have received a Legislative Lottery Scholarship.

Like this: Like Loading...