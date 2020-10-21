Keshet Dance and Center for Arts holds virtual events in celebration of 25th anniversary

Since 1996, the Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts has worked to inspire and unite the community through dance, mentoring and creative space for the arts. Now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are celebrating their 25th anniversary season with a slew of virtual events.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, join Keshet online as they launch their 25th anniversary season by sharing highlights of archived dance works created over the years. They will also have live conversations with choreographers and alumni. Tickets: $10 General, $5 Subsidized, $0 Supported. The event is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Then on Dec. 7-11, they are holding a virtual workshop called Shira Greenberg’s Nutcracker on the Rocks from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register to learn movement phrases from a single scene or register for the full week to learn movement from five different scenes. All levels are welcome. Each scene will be taught with variations available to execute safely at skill levels ranging from beginner to intermediate. All movement will also be modified to fit in small spaces so you can enjoy this workshop from your kitchen, living room, etc.

Each workshop will start with a 30-minute warm-up, followed by 90 minutes of adapted choreography. All five workshops will be taught via Zoom and led by Nutcracker on the Rocks creator and choreographer Shira Greenberg. An orginal cast member Sara Elzabeth Bennett will also help.

The virtual workshops cost $25 for a single day; $100 for the full week (5 workshops). There is also scholarship options available.

Then on Dec. 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. gather together via Zoom to watch selected scenes with live commentary and behind-the-scenes stories from alumni cast and crew. Ask questions and enjoy watching clips from this Keshet classic that ran for 20 years.

