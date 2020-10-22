ABQ Skin Care & Acne Clinic can help get your acne under control

Have you or someone you know been battling acne with no results? Did you know there’s a way to get rid of acne easily without the use of topical prescriptions, costly laser treatments or antibiotics? It’s called the Clear Path Program and its offered exclusively through the ABQ Skin Care and Acne Clinic.

Kimberly Lovato, founder of the ABQ Skin Care & Acne Clinic, believes in a common-sense approach to clearing mild, moderate, and severe acne without the use of topical prescriptions, laser treatments, antibiotics, or Accutane. It’s simple, by revealing the root cause anyone can identify the acne triggers at work. This allows for the opportunity to make fast changes to stop acne in its tracks.

Managing acne is a life skill that should be taught to all who suffer from a couple of blemishes to an all-out war against pimples. Yet, not all acne is the same and should not be treated as such. The typical ‘one-size-fits-all,’ acne product lines available on the market today seem to be the status quo. There are different types of acne and each one needs an individualized approach.

This is why Lovato created the Clear Path Program. She says its an a unique acne clearing product line that addresses each person as an individual.

Kimberly Lovato is a nationally recognized acne expert, author of ‘Acne: What Your Dermatologist Doesn’t Know’ and has helped thousands of acne sufferers across the US achieve 100% clear skin. She is also a product formulator having teamed with specific labs here in the US to create the Clear Path Skin Care products.

Additionally, Lovato holds numerous certifications including MicoNeedling Specialist.

