Get ready to paw-ty virtually during 38th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle

Animal Humane New Mexico is gearing up for the 38th Annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle. This year, things will be virtual due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virtual Race Day is Sunday, Nov. 1. People can join Animal Humane New Mexico virtually for fun, informative videos and to help raise vital funds for homeless pets.

Madison Beets, events and promotions coordinator at Animal Humane New Mexico talked about how this year’s virtual event is going to work. Registration is officially open! Head to their website now to register for the event!

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless & at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

As a private nonprofit shelter, they receive no city, state, or federal funding; each dollar judiciously spent is earned or raised. They are nationally recognized as a top U.S. charity based on financial accountability, transparency, and administrative-to-program cost ratios.

