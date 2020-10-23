‘Blended Not Stirred’ book offers quick parenting tips

Every family is unique. Some are big, some are small and in some cases, they’re blended. Blended Not Stirred, is an authentic and indispensable book that will ring familiar to any parent who has ever navigated the sometimes murky, sometimes exhilarating waters of blended parenting.

Blended Not Stirred warns readers of potential parenting hazards and where to forage for nourishment. The guidance also provides important thematic values that can guide day to day blended parenting decisions.

Considered a “tiny book”, Blended Not Stirred is less than 100 pages making it a portable and quick read for busy parents. Packed with content, readers will walk away feeling solidarity and comfort in their own unique blended family experience.

Tiffany Gravelle is an author, professional events planner, and business consultant, with over 25 years of experience in business development, leadership and managing high-performing teams – including her blended family of seven. She holds the Certified Meeting Planner (CMP) designation from the Events Industry Council and is a Credit Union Development Educator (CUDE).

