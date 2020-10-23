Dolly Parton brings word of her own to Words With Friends mobile game

Dolly Parton is introducing a word of her own making into the dictionary of Zynga Inc.’s hit mobile game Words with Friends.

The global superstar added the word “Songteller” to the mobile game’s dictionary. Those who play Words With Friends October 23, will see a special video message from Parton explaining the meaning of the word.

Songteller is also in the title of Parton’s new book: Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. She says the book is like a memoir. She’ll highlight key lyrics from 175 of her songs and what they mean in the context of her storied career.

