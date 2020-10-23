Learn about volunteer opportunities in Albuquerque

Many of us want to volunteer in the community, but don’t know where to start. Last Year, Mayor Tim Keller appointed a new team to lead the City of Albuquerque’s volunteer and civic engagement initiatives. Under the umbrella of the Civic Engagement Office, David Chené and Nicholas Vottero have revamped the City of Albuquerque’s volunteer and community engagement system.

The new program spans not only City of Albuquerque departments, but also local community-based volunteer opportunities. Volunteers can now more easily find opportunities in their neighborhoods that match their interests and schedules.

All organizations have a customized landing page on the City of Albuquerque’s recruitment page. So far, there are over 10,000 volunteers in Albuquerque. View the latest volunteer opportunities.

