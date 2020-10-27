Albuquerque ER & Hospital offers rapid COVID test for patients

Since opening in June 2019, Albuquerque ER & Hospital provides immediate access to the best physicians, nurses, and support staff the community has to offer in a modern, calm setting. Their dedicated staff and resources allow patients to be seen by a board-certified emergency room physician within ten minutes of arrival. Because all of their physicians are also owners, patients receive a higher level of personal attention. Tim Bajema of Albuquerque ER & Hospital discussed their 1-year anniversary, flu season, and rapid COVID testing.

Right now, Albuquerque ER & Hospital is working collaboratively with the New Mexico Department of Health and other health facilities to address the growing concern of COVID-19. They are open and ready to treat your medical needs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

No matter the injury or illness, their facility is ready and equipped to provide you with the emergency care you deserve 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. And with an average wait time of ten minutes, you’ll be on your way to feeling your best quicker than ever.

