Comcast provides tips to boost your home’s Internet performance

As families spend more time at home and the number of connected devices continues to rise, Comcast knows it’s never been more important to have a smart, reliable home network that delivers fast Internet speeds for everyone in the family – whether you’re on a video conference at work, in a Zoom room for a happy hour with friends, or streaming a movie or playing a game at the end of a long day. Chris Dunkeson, Area Vice President of Comcast, offers several tips that can help your home network operate at peak performance during these challenge times.

Comcast is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. Comcast also provides mobile wireless and home security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. Comcast has nearly 700 employees in New Mexico. In 2019, Comcast invested more than $5.1 million in cash and in-kind contributions to New Mexico organizations and nonprofits.

Like this: Like Loading...