AARP’s ‘Protect Voters 50+’ encourages people to vote safely during COVID-19

Believe it or not, the election is less than a week away and AARP is rolling out an initiative called “Protect Voters 50+” that encourages voters to vote safely as well as pay attention to the issues that matter most to the community. Joseph P. Sanchez discussed the initiative, and why it is so important.

AARP is urging older Americans to ask the candidates 5 key questions:

Just over half of all older Social Security beneficiaries rely on the program for at least 50 percent of their income. If elected, how will you ensure that current and future Social Security benefits are not cut as part of deficit reduction?

Half of the people with traditional Medicare spent at least a sixth of their income on health care. If elected, how will you protect Medicare from benefit cuts, as well as lower health care costs and ensure seniors continue receiving the affordable health care they have earned?

Unemployment during the coronavirus crisis reached the highest levels since the Great Depression, and older Americans have been affected disproportionately. If elected, how will you help Americans over the age of 50 recover economically from the effects of the coronavirus?

Americans pay the highest prescription drug prices in the world. If elected, how will you cut prescription drug prices for all Americans?

COVID-19 has caused death and suffering for too many older Americans who require long-term care. If elected, how will you make sure seniors can access safe and affordable long-term care at home, as well as in facilities like nursing homes and assisted living?

To stay updated on the 2020 election, you can go to AARP New Mexico’s website.

