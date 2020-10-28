Desktop or laptop? The PC Place goes over the differences and what is right for you

Do you have a laptop or a desktop computer that’s in need of repairs? Most of us have been using our devices much more these days as we stay at home, and at The PC Place, they want you to know that they have your back when it comes to dealing with technology issues. The team at The PC Place discussed all the work they do for the tech community in the Duke City that’s more crucial more now than ever.

The PC Place’s mission is to sell, service, and upgrade computer equipment of high quality at reasonable prices. In addition, this company intends to maintain a superior and well-trained team of committed individuals with a positive and caring attitude. This group will utilize their creative ingenuity to solve problems and provide efficient solutions while establishing and maintaining lasting relationships with customers. With this combination, they believe they can provide quality products and services that the customer cannot get anywhere else.

