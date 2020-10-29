Bankruptcy. What can it do for you?

Giddens & Gatton Law, P.C. began in 1997 as a solo practice with an emphasis on bankruptcy. Their firm offers comprehensive legal services to clients throughout New Mexico and the Southwest in bankruptcy, bank collections, business law, litigation, construction law, foreclosures, and commercial real estate transactions.

At Giddens & Gatton Law, they offer “Expertise with Compassion”. What that means is, they consider taking care of their clients to be just as important as executing the legal aspects of their cases. They carry out this approach from the minute clients make their first contact with the firm and maintain this standard until the case is complete. There are no “cookie cutter” cases at Giddens & Gatton Law. They recognize that each individual and business is unique, and they approach each case that way.

If you are suffering from overwhelming debt, you should know that there are viable options for debt relief. At Giddens & Gatton Law, their extensive experience in debt relief representation, business law, and real estate allows them to analyze all bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy options to craft a personalized and strategic plan to obtain the best possible debt relief results. All along the way, they strive to answer your questions about bankruptcy and explain the debt relief options that may be available to you. Bankruptcy is not a life sentence. You will move forward and can rebuild your credit.

Please contact them at 505-273-3720 to schedule a meeting to discuss bankruptcy and the options for debt relief. They advocate for debtors and creditors in the bankruptcy process. They can also be reached online through email. Giddens & Gatton Law, P.C., is located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but they also represent debtors and creditors throughout New Mexico.

Like this: Like Loading...