Amaran Senior Living providing COVID-safe practices and Election Day survival kits

Amaran Senior Living takes a different and exciting approach when it comes to their resident’s quality of life. Couple that with maintaining safe COVID practices for staff and guests and you could imagine the overtime that they are putting in. Administrator Luis Trujillo discussed the comprehensive measures that they are taking to protect their community as well as a special event that they are hosting for the community at large today, November 3, to help us survive the 2020 Election.

Amaran Senior Living is the first Assisted Living and Memory Care of its kind. Following Dr. Montessori’s seven key principles, and a focus on intergenerational programming, Amaran Senior Living aspires to deliver a cross-generational experience that offers an avenue to share a lifetime of experience, skills, knowledge, and wisdom to the next generations. Amaran Senior Living has been purposefully designed with amenities that are unique to senior living which encourage the use of Montessori Principles to support the highest quality of life and dignity.

Staying safe while navigating life during the COVID-19 crisis has been challenging for many seniors. Shopping, dining, social, even some medical services have been challenging to access and has potential risk to COVID-19 exposure. At Amaran Senior Living, they invite you to stay socially engaged with friends and family while finding peace and protection from physically distancing. Amaran’s approach in attempting to reduce exposure of COVID-19 is through innovative technology, consistent safety protocols, and community design.

Spread out: Amaran boasts some of the largest Assisted Living units in New Mexico. Spending time in your apartment is comfortable when you have the space to spread out and not feel so cramped. Personal outdoor space like balconies and patios, accompanied by an in-room washer and dryer, large kitchenettes, and Amaran’s in-room TV channel, offers the conveniences you want when staying in.

Social Dining: Enjoy a delicious farm to table influenced meal while physically distancing in one of their six dining venues, grab a treat from their Cyber Cafe, or stay in and order room service.

Connectivity: Stay connected and engaged with their wifi throughout the community. You can participate in their virtual social programs, check out an iPad to face time a friend, or use the visiting physician's offices for a telehealth meeting.

Innovative in Safety: Amaran's Visitor screening kiosk is the starting point for all guests who visit Amaran. This innovative kiosk takes temperatures, asks exposure risk questions, and approves visitors who pass the screening with a printed name tag. In addition to the visitor screening kiosk, you'll find sanitation stations throughout the community, as well as knowledgeable and trained staff wearing appropriate PPE.

Communication & Transparency: Amaran believes that transparency and communication are vital to navigating the COVID-19 crisis successfully. Helping residents, families, and guests understand the specific visitation protocols through the Amaran app, digital screens located throughout the community, and their monthly newsletters are just one way they can keep exposure risk down.

For Election Day, November 3, 2020, Amaran Senior Living is throwing their “Election Day Survival Kit” drive-thru event at their welcome center. They are located just off of Paseo Del Norte and Ventura just east of the construction site at 9300 Holly Avenue NE. Look for the red, white & blue and come get your Election survival kit!

