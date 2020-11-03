McDonald’s providing over 2,000 new books to students with help of NMPED

McDonald’s – with help from the New Mexico Public Education Department – is distributing over 2,000 copies of the bilingual book Little Nita’s Big Idea / La gran idea de la pequeña Nita. Books have been distributed to kindergarten students in the following districts: Alamogordo, Bernalillo, Bloomfield, Cobre, Hondo, Portales, Ruidoso, Santa Fe, Santa Rosa, and Taos. McDonald’s partner Mile Hi Foods also contributed to the program, which ensured even more books could be purchased for students!

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales hosted an English-language read-aloud of the book, and Severo Martinez, literacy director at the Public Education Department, hosted a read-aloud in Spanish for use in kindergarten classrooms where the books have been distributed.

“We are excited to partner with McDonald’s in New Mexico to put even more books in the hands of elementary students,” Martinez said. “Some of these children have never received a brand new book, and our hope is that this literacy program will help foster a love of reading, which will benefit students throughout their lives.”

The bilingual book provides a contemporary, urban take on "Stone Soup" and stars a young girl who dreams of making the world's largest fruit salad. The book includes a celebration of community and diversity, with a nod toward fresh, healthy foods.

“We are very excited to partner with NMPED to help bring awareness to the importance of literacy,” said Pearlene Garcia, local McDonald’s owner/operator. “With the challenges families are facing this year, we’re especially excited to give families a fun and educational way to spend time together. We know the importance of supporting education and literacy, which is a key priority for McDonald’s local owner/operators in New Mexico.” In an effort to help showcase the importance of a lifelong love of reading to young students, McDonald’s and the NMPED provided the brand new, free copy of the book, along with a bookmark that includes an offer for a Free Happy Meal with the purchase of a Combo Meal at participating restaurants.

McDonald’s supports additional local programs in New Mexico that give back to NM communities, including ongoing support of the Ronald McDonald House in New Mexico, a 4-year partnership with the New Mexico PTA and McTeacher’s Night fundraisers at the restaurants.

