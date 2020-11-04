Enjoy an out-of-this-world November with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

Make the month of November one that is out of this world. From your own backyard to the mecca of New Mexico’s space history, with the help of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

Kicking off November 7th, explore the rich, complicated, and fascinating history of the Atomic Age with the Chamber’s #Staycation ABQ. There you’ll take a tour through the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Follow it up with lunch at the Owl Cafe and then end your night with a stay at the Hilton Garden Inn Albuquerque Uptown. Make sure to mention “staycation” for a special room rate.

On November 14th, enjoy a virtual discussion with Author Loretta Hall and New Space New Mexico Founder & Director Casey Anglada DeRoad. The two will be online for a Q&A session and discussion in our state’s role in the national discussion on the final frontier. The event starts at 7:30 pm and you can register for their event through their website.

Wrap up November with the AHCC’s “Daycation Destination” initiative on November 21st. There you’ll take a trip to Alamogordo for the ultimate, out-of-this-world experience in New Mexico by exploring the New Mexico Museum of Space History. Then enjoy a stay at the Sheraton Albuquerque Airport Hotel. Make sure to mention “daycation” for a special room rate.

For more information, just head to siabq.org.

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being a historically Hispanic-focused association, they are inclusive and proud to consider themselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque but of the state of New Mexico.

