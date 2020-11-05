AARP New Mexico is hosting a virtual teletown hall for Veterans Day

Veterans Day is right around the corner and AARP New Mexico is planning a special event to help out our veterans. Associate State Director for Community Outreach at AARP New Mexico Gary Williams discussed the event.

AARP New Mexico is hosting a virtual teletown hall on Tuesday, November 10 from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm, connecting veterans across the state with resources. During the teletown hall, they will discuss how to navigate changes at the Veterans Administration, particularly in light of COVID-19 as well as the resources AARP offers through its Veteran, Military, and their Families program. But most importantly, they want to hear from our veterans and their families and get any questions they have answered.

The discussion will include panelists Andrew Welch, Medical Center Director of the New Mexico Veterans Administration Health Care System, and Steve Carter, Co-Director of AARP’s Veteran, Military, and Their Families (VMF) Program. Head to their website to register for this free discussion.

