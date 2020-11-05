Managing food allergies with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness healthcare practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.
How can we reduce food allergies?
- Journal your food intake if you notice a reaction
- Stop eating
- Antihistamines
- Always read labels
What are common foods that cause allergic reactions?
- Eggs
- Milk
- Peanut Butter
- Soy
- Wheat
- Tree Nuts
- Fish
- Shell Fish
Some ways to detect a food allergy
- Wheezing
- High-pitched breathing
- Difficulty breathing
- Difficulty swallowing
- Heart palpatations
