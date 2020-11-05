Community

Managing food allergies with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer

By on

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness healthcare practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.

How can we reduce food allergies?

  • Journal your food intake if you notice a reaction
  • Stop eating
  • Antihistamines
  • Always read labels

What are common foods that cause allergic reactions?

  • Eggs
  • Milk
  • Peanut Butter
  • Soy
  • Wheat
  • Tree Nuts
  • Fish
  • Shell Fish

Some ways to detect a food allergy

  • Wheezing
  • High-pitched breathing
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Difficulty swallowing
  • Heart palpatations

Categories: Community, Living Show

Tagged as: