Managing food allergies with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness healthcare practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.

How can we reduce food allergies?

Journal your food intake if you notice a reaction

Stop eating

Antihistamines

Always read labels

What are common foods that cause allergic reactions?

Eggs

Milk

Peanut Butter

Soy

Wheat

Tree Nuts

Fish

Shell Fish

Some ways to detect a food allergy

Wheezing

High-pitched breathing

Difficulty breathing

Difficulty swallowing

Heart palpatations

