Enjoy some laugh-out-loud hilarity with ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot, Socially Distant Concert-ish Version’

Adapted from the 1975 cult classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail, “Monty Python’s Spamalot” is a comedy that is laugh-out-loud hilarious, and during these uncertain times, one thing that we could all use is some genuine laughter. That’s why Musical Theatre Southwest is taking on the musical comedy with their own version titled “Monty Python’s Spamalot, Socially Distant Concert-ish Version.” Director Lando Ruiz and Actor Sasha Butcher discussed the production, what audiences can expect, and where you can purchase tickets.

Musical Theatre Southwest is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that produces quality entertainment in New Mexico. MTS provides educational opportunities to the community through exploration, guidance, and training in all aspects of musical theatre to promote a lifetime love of the arts.

