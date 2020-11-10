Get involved with Medicare’s open-enrollment with the ALTSD

As we work our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, being in good health is at the top of the list. In order to properly take care of ourselves, you need health insurance that will have your back when you need it most. Cabinet Secretary for the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD) Karen Martinez discussed Medicare’s open enrollment and how you can get involved today.

The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD) provides accessible, integrated services to older adults, adults with disabilities, and caregivers to assist them in maintaining their independence, dignity, autonomy, health, safety, and economic well-being, thereby empowering them to live on their own terms in their own communities as productively as possible.

