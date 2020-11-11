Join the New Mexico Lottery’s ‘Player Loyalty Club’ for some extra perks

Are you someone who plays the lottery often? If so, the New Mexico Lottery has something for you. Wendy Ahlm, Director of Advertising and Marketing for the New Mexico Lottery, discussed the Player Loyalty Club and all of the perks that can come from it.

The My Rewards Player Loyalty Club is your place for second chance drawings with scratchers. It’s free to sign up for an account, and you can enter your non-winning scratchers through any of their second-chance promotions. Other perks of signing up are you have the chance to sign up to get winning numbers after drawings, get jackpot alerts, and find out about contests, events, promotions, and new games.

New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $870 Million for New Mexico education through Lottery ticket sales. Thanks to players, more than 128,000 New Mexicans have received a Legislative Lottery Scholarship.

