Local realtor is ‘Good Neighbor Award’ recipient for her volunteer services

The Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors is the voice of real estate. Their Good Neighbor Award is handed out several times a year to realtors who dedicate themselves to volunteer service. Rosemary Freelin, a realtor of Sunrise Realty and Good Neighbor recipient, discussed her volunteer service with the Rio Rancho Valley Chapter of Blue Star Mothers that earned her the honor.

GAAR is pleased to recognize REALTOR® Rosemary Freelin as a Good Neighbor recipient for the second time for her 13 years of continuous volunteer service with the Rio Grande Valley Chapter of Blue Star Mothers.

Blue Star Mothers membership is open to mothers who have sons or daughters serving in the military whether deployed or not, and to dads, other family members, and friends. They are a support and service group joining together to share concerns, worries, pride, and devotion for loved ones serving in all branches of the Armed Forces of the United States. They support each other and their children while promoting patriotism. The non-partisan organization focuses on its mission every single day and will never, ever, forsake our troops, our veterans, or the families of our Fallen Heroes.

For 13 years, Rosemary has volunteered by serving on Member Committees and the Executive Board of the Rio Grande Valley Chapter. Her fundraising skills have helped the chapter assemble 1,200 care packages each year that are shipped to service members in the U.S. and abroad. Rosemary participates with her chapter in homecoming activities where they greet returning deployed service members at the airport with flags and gift bags. Her chapter visits veterans at the VA Hospital and provides them with comfort items. In December, the group lays Christmas wreaths at the Santa Fe National Cemetery to honor fallen troops.

If you want to help, donations can be dropped off at Mechanical Concepts next to the Troop Support Center between 9 am to 4 pm at Mechanical Concepts, 2921 2nd St NW Albuquerque, NM 87107-1415 You can call them at (505) 345-9400 or visit their website.

